Bowling Green 2, Clinton 1

Clinton;000;000;100;--;1;6;1

Bowling Green;010;001;00X;--;2;8;0

George Soriano, Tyler Mitzel (6), Tyler Jones (7), Alex Vesia (8) and J.D. Osborne; Alan Strong, Cristofer Ogando (7), Joel Peguero (8) and Roberto Alvarez. WP -- Strong (2-1). LP -- Soriano (0-3). S -- Peguero (1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Demetrius Sims, Sean Reynolds; Bowling Green, Chris Betts 3, Tony Pena. 2B -- Clinton, Reynolds 2; Bowling Green, Betts 2. RBIs -- Clinton, Zach Scott; Bowling Green, Kaleo Johnson. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments