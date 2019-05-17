Peoria 8, Quad-Cities 0

Quad-Cities abrhbiPeoria abrhbi
Dennis dh Perez ss 
Pena ss4Gorman 3b
McKenna cfHerrera c
Costes lfWhalen 1b
Hensley 1bDonovan 2b3
Salazar cNunez dh 3
Dawson 3bRiley cf 
Rodriguez rf3Torres rf
Wielansky 2b Ynfante lf0
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals30 Totals30 11 
Quad-Cities 000000000--0
Peoria 00000800x--811 

DP -- QC 2, PEO 1. LOB -- QC 9, PEO 8. 2B -- Whalen 2 (10). E -- Rodriguez (1), Dawson (3); Perez (7), Gorman (6). SB -- Wielansky (1); Herrera (1). CS -- Pena (3), Dennis (3); Whalen (2). SF -- Ynfante 

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Bravo5.0 
Rivera (L, 0-1)0.1 

Cabral1.2 
Conn1.0 
Peoria      
Schmid (W, 1-0)6.0 
Brettell2.0 
Escobar1.0 
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- By Escobar (Rodriguez); by Schmid (Salazar), by Rivera (Gorman). WP -- Brettell 2. U -- Thomas Burrell, Bobby Tassone. -- 3:10. -- 4,524. 

Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 5

Cedar Rapids;000;000;030;12;--;6;6;3

Clinton;003;000;000;11;--;5;9;1

Palm, Gomez (7), Neff (9) and Williams. Guerrero, Alexander (6), Carter (8), Jones (11) and Banfield. WP -- Neff (1-0). LP -- Jones (1-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Sims, Reynolds, Rivera. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Weiss; Clinton, Osborne, Banfield. HR -- Cedar Rapids, Akins; Clinton, Encarnacion. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Akins 3, Encarnacion, Pearson; Clinton, Encarnacion 3, Reynolds, Osborne 

