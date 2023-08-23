Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);31;18;.633;—
Peoria (STL);27;21;.563;3.5
Beloit (MIA);23;25;.479;7.5
Wisconsin (MIL);23;26;.469;8.0
South Bend (CHC);20;28;.417;10.5
Quad Cities (KC);18;31;.367;13.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
West Michigan (DET);28;19;.596;—
Fort Wayne (SD);27;22;.551;2.0
Dayton (CIN);26;23;.531;3.0
Lake County (CLE);23;23;.500;4.5
x-Great Lakes (LAD);23;26;.469;6.0
Lansing (OAK);21;28;.429;8.0
x-first-half division winner
Wednesday's results
Wisconsin 10, Quad Cities 6
Lansing at Dayton, 6:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Beloit, 6:35 p.m.
West Michigan at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
Today's games
Lansing at Dayton, 6:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Beloit, 6:35 p.m.
West Michigan at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.
Wisconsin 10, Quad Cities 6
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ramirez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moore ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Dickerson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wilken dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Town lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Boeve 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Jensen dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mendez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Newton 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gray Jr. cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hall 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kennedy rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Miller c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fernandez rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|PWallace
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|4
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|10
|Quad Cities
|000
|003
|030
|--
|6
|8
|0
|Wisconsin
|000
|022
|15x
|--
|10
|14
|2
E -- Moore (9), Boeve (1). DP -- Wisconsin 2. LOB -- QC 11, Wisconsin 10. 2B -- Jensen (18), Newton (13), Gonzalez (12); Gray Jr. (14), Fernandez (8), Wilken (2), Boeve 2 (3), Vargas (2), Moore (30), Hall (14). HR -- Moore (8). SB -- Town 2 (17); Gray Jr. (16).
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
Kaufman
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Wallace
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ramsey (BS, 1)
|2.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Harm (L, 3-3)(BS, 2)
|0.2
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Wereski
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisconsin
|Wagoner
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
5
|Gardner (BS, 2)
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Cruz (W, 5-6)(BS, 1)
|2.0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Shears
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP -- Ramsey. HBP -- Alexander (by Cruz). U -- Chad Patterson, Brandon Tipton. T -- 3:02. A -- 2,683.