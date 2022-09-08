Midwest League
|x-first half division winner
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|39
|24
|.619
1
|x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|27
|.571
|4
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|27
|33
|.450
|11.5
|Lansing (Oakland)
|28
|35
|.444
|12
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|23
|39
|.371
|16.5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|26
|.587
|—
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|32
|31
|.508
5
|Beloit (Miami)
|31
|32
|.492
|6
|x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|30
|33
|.476
|7
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|27
|36
|.429
|10
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|26
|37
|.413
|11
Thursday's games
West Michigan 7, Great Lakes 6
Fort Wayne 14, Lake County 8
Dayton 3, Lansing 1
Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2
Cedar Rapids 2, South Bend 1
Wisconsin 5, Beloit 1
Today's games
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 5:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lake County, 5:35 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad Cities, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 6:35 p.m.
Beloit at Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.
Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lott dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Medlinger 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Buchbrgr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Collins lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Tovalin 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Shrum 1b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Chambers ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Alexander c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reichnbrn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garza dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Romeri rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Williams 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stauss c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|Peoria
|000
|000
|011
|--
|2
|5
|2
|Quad Cities
|400
|002
|00x
|--
|6
|8
|2
E -- Buchberger (8), Stauss (2); Williams (11), Halligan (1). DP -- Peoria 2. LOB -- Peoria 9; QC 6. 2B -- Romeri (3). HR -- Wilson (13), Shrum (14). SB -- Lott (7), Buchberger 2 (16), Chambers (9); Wilson (22), Gonzalez (14). PO -- Stauss.
|Peoria
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Pereira
|5.2
|7
|6
|5
|3
|4
|Prater
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Quad Cities
|Fleming
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Martinez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Halligan
|0.1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Monke
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Paulino
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP -- Stauss (by Fleming), Shrum (by Periera), Shrum (by Prater). WP -- Pereira. U -- Kyle Stutz, Jarrod Moehlmann. T -- 2:34. A -- 2,229.