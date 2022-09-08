 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Midwest League

  • Updated
  • 0

Midwest League

 
x-first half division winner
East Division
 WLPct.GB
Lake County (Cleveland)3922.639
West Michigan (Detroit)3924.619

1

x-Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)3627.5714
Dayton (Cincinnati)2733.45011.5
Lansing (Oakland)2835.44412
Fort Wayne (San Diego)2339.37116.5
West Division
 WLPct.GB
South Bend (Chicago Cubs)3726.587
Wisconsin (Milwaukee)3231.508

5

Beloit (Miami) 3132.4926
x-Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)3033.4767
Quad Cities (Kansas City)2736.42910
Peoria (St. Louis)2637.41311

People are also reading…

Thursday's games

West Michigan 7, Great Lakes 6

Fort Wayne 14, Lake County 8

Dayton 3, Lansing 1

Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2

Cedar Rapids 2, South Bend 1

Wisconsin 5, Beloit 1

Today's games

Great Lakes at West Michigan, 5:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lake County, 5:35 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad Cities, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend at Cedar Rapids, 6:35 p.m.

Beloit at Wisconsin, 6:40 p.m.

Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2

Peoria
abrhbiQuad Cities
abrhbi
Lott dh5110Wilson cf4121
Medlinger 2b4001Gonzalez 2b4010
Buchbrgr 3b3000Collins lf4100
Tovalin 1B4000Negret rf3110
Jones lf4020Shrum 1b2213
Chambers ss3100Alexander c4110
Reichnbrn cf3000Garza dh4021
Romeri rf4011Williams 3b2000
Stauss c2010Valdez ss4000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals32252Totals31 65
Peoria 000000011--252
Quad Cities 40000200x--682

-- Buchberger (8), Stauss (2); Williams (11), Halligan (1). DP -- Peoria 2. LOB -- Peoria 9; QC 6. 2B -- Romeri (3). HR -- Wilson (13), Shrum (14). SB -- Lott (7), Buchberger 2 (16), Chambers (9); Wilson (22), Gonzalez (14). PO -- Stauss. 

Peoria
iphrerbbso
Pereira5.276534
Prater2.11003
       
Quad Cities      
Fleming6.020013
Martinez1.000012
Halligan0.111000
Monke1.01131
Paulino0.200001
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Stauss (by Fleming), Shrum (by Periera), Shrum (by Prater). WP -- Pereira. U -- Kyle Stutz, Jarrod Moehlmann. T -- 2:34. A -- 2,229.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News