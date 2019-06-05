Peoria 6, Quad-Cities 2

PeoriaabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Donovan 2b Dennis 2b
Perez ss 5Pena ss3
Gorman 3b Hensley dh
Whalen 3b Wielansky 1b1
Yepez 1b Dawson 3b
Denton lfAdolph cf 
Benson rfMachado rf 
Wilson cMarquez c 
Ynfante cf Abreu lf 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals41 13 Totals31 
Peoria 040101000--613 
Quad-Cities 00000100 1--2

E-- Marquez (2). DP-- PEO 0, QC 1. LOB-- PEO 12, QC 7. 2B -- Yepez (1), Denton (2), Ynfante (4); Pena (8), Adolph (10). HR -- Benson (1). SF -- Adolph.

Peoriaiphrerbbso
Brettell (W, 2-2)6.0 
Aker 2.0 
Kelly1.0 
Quad-Cities7.0 
Rivera (L, 1-3) 3.2 
Ruppenthal 3.1 
Cabral 2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Kelly, Rivera 3, Cabral. U -- Bobby Tassone, Thomas Burrell. T-- 3:15.  

Clinton 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Cedar Rapids;100;000;000;--;1;4;1

Clinton;000;200;00x;--;2;8;0

Andrews, Walters (6) and Banfield. Schulfer, Rapp (6), Gomez (7) and Williams. WP -- Andrews (1-2). LP -- Schulfer (4-3). Save -- Walters (1). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino; Clinton, Hollins 3, Scott. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino; Clinton, Rivera. HR -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino; Clinton, Hollins, Grant

Midwest League all-stars

Western Division roster

Starters

Catcher -- David Fry, Wisconsin. First base -- Brady Whalen, Peoria. Second base -- Blaze Alexander, Kane County. Third base -- Nolan Gorman, Peoria. Shortstop -- Brice Turang, Wisconsin. Outfielders -- Jerar Encaranacion, Clinton; Alek Thomas, Kane County; Austin Dennis, Quad-Cities. Designated hitter -- Chris Williams, Cedar Rapids

Reserves

Catcher -- Cesar Salazar, Quad-Cities. Infielders -- Gabe Snyder, Cedar Rapids; Trey Dawson, Quad-Cities; Buddy Kennedy, Kane County; Jeremy Pena, Quad-Cities; Delvin Perez, Peoria. Outfielder -- Jesus Lujano, Wisconsin

Pitchers

Eric Marinez, Beloit; Aiden McIntyre, Beloit; Robinson Pena, Burlington; Jose Soriano, Burlington; Cristopher Molina, Burlington; Josh Winder, Cedar Rapids; Humberto Mejia, Clinton; Chris Vallimont, Clinton; Blake Workman, Kane County; Diego Cordero, Peoria; Matt Ruppenthal, Quad-Cities; Austin Hansen, Quad-Cities; Adam Hill, Wisconsin; Aaron Ashby, Wisconsin; Logan Gillaspie, Wisconsin

Coaching staff

Manager, Erick Almonte, Peoria. Pitching coach, Cale Johnson, Peoria. Hitting coach, Russ Chambliss, Peoria. Coach, Brad Jacob, Peoria. Athletic trainer, Chris Walsh, Peoria. Strength and conditioning coach, Kyle Richter, Peoria

Eastern Division roster

Starters

Catcher -- Chris Betts, Bowling Green. First base -- Jake Brodt, Lansing. Second base -- Xavier Edwards, Fort Wayne. Third base -- Miguel Vargas, Great Lakes. Shortstop -- Wander Franco, Bowling Green. Outfielders -- Niko Hulsizer, Great Lakes; Will Benson, Lake County; Ulrich Bojarski, West Michigan. Designated hitter -- Roberto Alvarez, Bowling Green

Reserves

Catcher -- Pabel Manzanero, Dayton. Infielders -- Dillon Paulson, Great Lakes; Andy Weber, South Bend; Nick Podkul, Lansing; Tyler Freeman, Lake County; Ryan Gold, Lansing. Outfielder -- Grant Witherspoon, Bowling Green.

Pitchers

Easton McGee, Bowling Green; Shane McClanahan, Bowling Green; Alan Strong, Bowling Green; Caleb Sampen, Bowling Green; Ryan Weathers, Fort Wayne; Henry Henry, Fort Wayne; Jose Chacin, Great Lakes; Austin Drury, Great Lakes; Manuel Alvarez, Lake County; Josh Winchowski, Lansing; Cobi Johnson, Lansing; Jeff Passantino, South Bend; Riley Thompson, South Bend; Brailyn Marquez, South Bend; Cam Sanders, Suth Bend

Coaching staff

Manager, Buddy Bailey, South Bend. Pitching coach, Jamie Vermilyea, South Bend. Hitting coach, Paul McAnulty, South Bend. Coach, Pedro Gonzalez. Athletic trainer, James Edwards. Strength and conditioning coach, Dallas Lopez

