Peoria 6, Quad-Cities 2
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Dennis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pena ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gorman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Whalen 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wielansky 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yepez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dawson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Denton lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Adolph cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Benson rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Machado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marquez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ynfante cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Abreu lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|5
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Peoria
|040
|101
|000
|--
|6
|13
|0
|Quad-Cities
|000
|001
|00 1
|--
|2
|6
|2
E-- Marquez (2). DP-- PEO 0, QC 1. LOB-- PEO 12, QC 7. 2B -- Yepez (1), Denton (2), Ynfante (4); Pena (8), Adolph (10). HR -- Benson (1). SF -- Adolph.
|Peoria
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Brettell (W, 2-2)
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Aker
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Quad-Cities
|7.0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Rivera (L, 1-3)
|3.2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|6
|Ruppenthal
|3.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cabral
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
WP -- Kelly, Rivera 3, Cabral. U -- Bobby Tassone, Thomas Burrell. T-- 3:15.
Clinton 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Cedar Rapids;100;000;000;--;1;4;1
Clinton;000;200;00x;--;2;8;0
Andrews, Walters (6) and Banfield. Schulfer, Rapp (6), Gomez (7) and Williams. WP -- Andrews (1-2). LP -- Schulfer (4-3). Save -- Walters (1). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino; Clinton, Hollins 3, Scott. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino; Clinton, Rivera. HR -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Celestino; Clinton, Hollins, Grant
Midwest League all-stars
Western Division roster
Starters
Catcher -- David Fry, Wisconsin. First base -- Brady Whalen, Peoria. Second base -- Blaze Alexander, Kane County. Third base -- Nolan Gorman, Peoria. Shortstop -- Brice Turang, Wisconsin. Outfielders -- Jerar Encaranacion, Clinton; Alek Thomas, Kane County; Austin Dennis, Quad-Cities. Designated hitter -- Chris Williams, Cedar Rapids
Reserves
Catcher -- Cesar Salazar, Quad-Cities. Infielders -- Gabe Snyder, Cedar Rapids; Trey Dawson, Quad-Cities; Buddy Kennedy, Kane County; Jeremy Pena, Quad-Cities; Delvin Perez, Peoria. Outfielder -- Jesus Lujano, Wisconsin
Pitchers
Eric Marinez, Beloit; Aiden McIntyre, Beloit; Robinson Pena, Burlington; Jose Soriano, Burlington; Cristopher Molina, Burlington; Josh Winder, Cedar Rapids; Humberto Mejia, Clinton; Chris Vallimont, Clinton; Blake Workman, Kane County; Diego Cordero, Peoria; Matt Ruppenthal, Quad-Cities; Austin Hansen, Quad-Cities; Adam Hill, Wisconsin; Aaron Ashby, Wisconsin; Logan Gillaspie, Wisconsin
Coaching staff
Manager, Erick Almonte, Peoria. Pitching coach, Cale Johnson, Peoria. Hitting coach, Russ Chambliss, Peoria. Coach, Brad Jacob, Peoria. Athletic trainer, Chris Walsh, Peoria. Strength and conditioning coach, Kyle Richter, Peoria
Eastern Division roster
Starters
Catcher -- Chris Betts, Bowling Green. First base -- Jake Brodt, Lansing. Second base -- Xavier Edwards, Fort Wayne. Third base -- Miguel Vargas, Great Lakes. Shortstop -- Wander Franco, Bowling Green. Outfielders -- Niko Hulsizer, Great Lakes; Will Benson, Lake County; Ulrich Bojarski, West Michigan. Designated hitter -- Roberto Alvarez, Bowling Green
Reserves
Catcher -- Pabel Manzanero, Dayton. Infielders -- Dillon Paulson, Great Lakes; Andy Weber, South Bend; Nick Podkul, Lansing; Tyler Freeman, Lake County; Ryan Gold, Lansing. Outfielder -- Grant Witherspoon, Bowling Green.
Pitchers
Easton McGee, Bowling Green; Shane McClanahan, Bowling Green; Alan Strong, Bowling Green; Caleb Sampen, Bowling Green; Ryan Weathers, Fort Wayne; Henry Henry, Fort Wayne; Jose Chacin, Great Lakes; Austin Drury, Great Lakes; Manuel Alvarez, Lake County; Josh Winchowski, Lansing; Cobi Johnson, Lansing; Jeff Passantino, South Bend; Riley Thompson, South Bend; Brailyn Marquez, South Bend; Cam Sanders, Suth Bend
Coaching staff
Manager, Buddy Bailey, South Bend. Pitching coach, Jamie Vermilyea, South Bend. Hitting coach, Paul McAnulty, South Bend. Coach, Pedro Gonzalez. Athletic trainer, James Edwards. Strength and conditioning coach, Dallas Lopez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.