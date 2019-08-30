Cedar Rapids 2, Quad-Cities 1

Quad-Cities abrhbiCedar Rapids abrhbi
Stubbs dh 4Steer 2b
Kessinger ssSnyder 1b 
Dennis rf 3Wallner rf
Campos c Akins lf
Nova 3bGray 3b
Lee pr-2b Keirsey cf
Holderbach 1bCasanova c
McKenna cfWebb dh
Abreu lfOzoria ss
Dawson 2b-3b      
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals32 Totals35 
Quad-Cities000000010--1
Cedar Rapids000000101--2

DP -- QC 0, CR 3. LOB -- QC 8, CR 10. 2B -- Wallner (2). 3B -- Snyder (4). SB -- Nova (10), Campos (3), Dennis (23), Abreu (4); Ozoria (15).

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Ruppenthal 6.2 
Henderson (L, 2-2)1.2 
Cedar Rapids       
Cabezas5.2 
Perez, J 1.1 
Hadley (W, 2-1) 2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

Balk -- Henderson. WP -- Ruppenthal; Cabezas 2. U -- Pete Talkington, Adam Pierce. -- 3:15. -- 3.717.

Clinton 6, Burlington 3

Clinton;002;000;022;--;6;5;1

Burlington;000;000;030;--;3;4;4

Walters, Culbertson (8), Wolf (8) and Banfield. Pina, King (5), Veliz (8) and Wenson. WP -- Walters (7-4). LP -- Pina (5-8). Save -- Wolf (15). Two or more hits -- CLI, Devers. 2B -- CLI, Devers; BUR, Del Valle. RBI -- CLI, Banfield 2, Devers, Jones; BUR, Sala 2, Soto

Records -- Clinton (76-60); Burlington (66-71).

