Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);30;17;.638;—
Peoria (STL);26;21;.553;4.0
Beloit (MIA);23;24;.489;7.0
Wisconsin (MIL);22;25;.468;8.0
South Bend (CHC);19;27;.413;10.5
Quad Cities (KC);17;30;.362;13.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
West Michigan (DET);27;19;.587;—
Fort Wayne (SD);26;21;.553;1.5
Dayton (CIN);25;22;.532;2.5
Lake County (CLE);23;22;.511;3.5
x-Great Lakes (LAD);22;25;.468;5.5
Lansing (OAK);20;27;.426;7.5
x-first-half division winner
Saturday's results
Lake County 5-1, Peoria 1-4
Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 1
Lansing 7. Great Lakes 5
West Michigan 4, South Bend 3 (10 inn.)
Beloit 3, Quad Cities 2 (10 inn.)
Cedar Rapids 6, Wisconsin 5
Today's games
Peoria at Lake County, 12 p.m.
Great Lakes at Lansing, 12:05 p.m.
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 12:05 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 1 p.m.
South Bend at West Michigan, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Cedar Rapids, 1:05 p.m.
Beloit 3, Quad Cities 2 (10 inn.)
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sanoja 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ramirez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mack c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Johnson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zubia dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Negret dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-Cappe pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Town lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Montgomery 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Emshoff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Luttrell lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Newton 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1-PWallace pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zamora ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kennedy rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|3
|11
|2
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Beloit
|000
|011
|0001
|--
|3
|11
|0
|Quad Cities
|001
|000
|0010
|--
|2
|6
|2
E -- Zobac (1). LOB -- Beloit 13, QC 8. DP -- Beloit 3, QC. 2B -- Montgomery (4), Johnson (11); Emshoff (10), Newton (12). SB -- Kennedy (1). CS -- Gonzalez (5). SF -- Gonzalez.
|Beloit
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
Milbrandt
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|King (H, 1)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Encarnacion
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Eckberg (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quad Cities
|Zobac
|5.0
|5
|1
|0
|2
4
|Cerantola
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Simonelli (L, 2-4)
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
WP -- King. BALK -- Milbrandt. HBP -- Thompson (by Zobac). U -- Cas Cousins, Shin Koishizawa. T -- 3:10. A -- 2,823.