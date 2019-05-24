Quad-Cities 12, Wisconsin 3
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Turang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dennis 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Coca 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pena ss
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Fry c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lujano cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Costes rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McClnahan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Castillo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holdrbach c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ward rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dawson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|McVey 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Wielansky 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pinero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|12
|Wisconsin
|000
|020
|001
|--
|3
|Quad-Cities
|002
|041
|14x
|--
|12
E -- Turang (6), Gillies (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Wisconsin 2; Quad-Cities 9. 2B -- Costes (3), Dennis (7), Dawson (7). 3B -- Adolph 2 (3). HR -- McVey (2); Pena (4). SF -- Lujano (4); Pena (3), Holderbach (1).
|Wisconsin
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Sunitsch (L, 2-5)
|4.2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|7
|Gillies
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Jarvis
|1.0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Quad-Cities
|Freure (W, 3-1)
|5.0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Ruppenthal
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tejada
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP -- Fry (by Ruppenthal). WP -- Sunitsch 2, Gillies, Jarvis; Freure, Tejada. BK--Name. U -- Ben Rosen, Pete Talkington. T -- 3:00. A -- 1,838.
Burlington 5, Clinton 0
Burlington;020;012;000;--;5;8;0
Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;3;1
Cristopher Molina, Kyle Tyler (6) and Harrison Wenson; Tanner Andrews, Tyler Jones (6), Alex Vesia (8) and Will Banfield. WP -- Molina (3-1). LP -- Andrews (0-2). S -- Tyler (2). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Jordyn Adams; Clinton, Christopher Torres. 2B -- Burlington, Adams, Wenson. 3B -- Clinton, Torres. HR -- Burlington, Spencer Griffin. RBIs -- Burlington, Griffin 2, Wenson, Connor Fitzsimmons.
