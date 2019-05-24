Quad-Cities 12, Wisconsin 3

WisconsinabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Turang ss4000Dennis 2b3211
Coca 2b4110Pena ss4323
Fry c2010Lacroix lf4110
Lujano cf3001Costes rf3111
McClnahan lf3000Hensley dh4210
Castillo dh4000Holdrbach c4011
Ward rf2100Dawson 3b4123
McVey 1b3112Wielansky 1b4111
Pinero 3b3000Adolph cf4121
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals28333Totals36121312
Wisconsin 000020001--3  
Quad-Cities 00204114x--12  

E -- Turang (6), Gillies (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Wisconsin 2; Quad-Cities 9. 2B -- Costes (3), Dennis (7), Dawson (7). 3B -- Adolph 2 (3). HR -- McVey (2); Pena (4). SF -- Lujano (4); Pena (3), Holderbach (1).

Wisconsiniphrerbbso
Sunitsch (L, 2-5)4.276627
Gillies2.142211
Jarvis1.024022
Quad-Cities      
Freure (W, 3-1)5.012236
Ruppenthal3.000004
Tejada1.021102
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Fry (by Ruppenthal). WP -- Sunitsch 2, Gillies, Jarvis; Freure, Tejada. BK--Name. U -- Ben Rosen, Pete Talkington. T -- 3:00. A -- 1,838.

Burlington 5, Clinton 0

Burlington;020;012;000;--;5;8;0

Clinton;000;000;000;--;0;3;1

Cristopher Molina, Kyle Tyler (6) and Harrison Wenson; Tanner Andrews, Tyler Jones (6), Alex Vesia (8) and Will Banfield. WP -- Molina (3-1). LP -- Andrews (0-2). S -- Tyler (2). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Jordyn Adams; Clinton, Christopher Torres. 2B -- Burlington, Adams, Wenson. 3B -- Clinton, Torres. HR -- Burlington, Spencer Griffin. RBIs -- Burlington, Griffin 2, Wenson, Connor Fitzsimmons.

