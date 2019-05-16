Quad-Cities 21, Peoria 1

Quad-Cities abrhbiPeoria abrhbi
Dennis rf Perez ss 
Pena ssWhalen 1b
Schreiber 1bGorman 3b
Costes lf Cedeno lf 
Hensley dh Torres ph1
Holderbach cDonovan 2b 4
Dawson 2bRiley cf 
Adolph cf 3Nunez dh
Wielansky 3b Wilson c0
     Ynfante rf 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals39 21 13 20 Totals32 
Quad-Cities 001921206--2113 
Peoria 100000000--1

DP -- QC 1, PEO 1. LOB -- QC 12, PEO 6. 2B -- Pena (4), Schreiber (8), Costes (1). 3B -- Pena (4); Cedeno (1). HR -- Pena (3), Hensley (2), Wielansky (1), Costes (2); Whalen (5). E -- Wielansky (1); Gorman (5). 

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Torres (W, 3-0) 5.0 
Hansen (H, 1)30. 

Bermudez1.0 
Peoria      
Schlesener (L, 0-4)3.0
Blanco2.0 
Tabata2.0 
St. Clair1.2 
Shaw0.1 
       
       
       
       

HBP -- by Blanco (Dawson 2, Costes), by Schlesener (Adolph), by Tabata (Adolph), by Hansen (Cedeno). WP -- Bermudez, Schlesener, Blanco. U -- Bobby Tassone, Thomas Burrell. -- 3:24. -- 1,950.

Cedar Rapids 5, Clinton 4

Cedar Rapids;302;000;000;--;5;7;0

Clinton;000;010;111;--;4;8;0

Enlow, Suniaga (8) and Rodriguez. Vallimont, Vesia (8) and Banfield. WP -- Enlow (4-3). LP -- Vallimont (2-3). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Rodriguez; Clinton, Jones 3, Banfield. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Encarnacion, Arias. 3B -- Clinton, Torres. HR -- Cedar Rapids, Akins, Rodriguez; Clinton, Banfield, Jones. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Akins 3, Rodriguez; Clinton, Scott, Banfield, Jones, Torres 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments