Quad-Cities 21, Peoria 1
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Perez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Whalen 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Gorman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Costes lf
|4
|2
|3
|7
|Cedeno lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley dh
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Torres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holderbach c
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Riley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph cf
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 3b
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Wilson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ynfante rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|21
|13
|20
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Quad-Cities
|001
|921
|206
|--
|21
|13
|1
|Peoria
|100
|000
|000
|--
|1
|5
|1
DP -- QC 1, PEO 1. LOB -- QC 12, PEO 6. 2B -- Pena (4), Schreiber (8), Costes (1). 3B -- Pena (4); Cedeno (1). HR -- Pena (3), Hensley (2), Wielansky (1), Costes (2); Whalen (5). E -- Wielansky (1); Gorman (5).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Torres (W, 3-0)
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Hansen (H, 1)
|30.
|2
|0
|0
|1
3
|Bermudez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peoria
|Schlesener (L, 0-4)
|3.0
|4
|6
|5
|7
|3
|Blanco
|2.0
|2
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Tabata
|2.0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|St. Clair
|1.2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Shaw
|0.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP -- by Blanco (Dawson 2, Costes), by Schlesener (Adolph), by Tabata (Adolph), by Hansen (Cedeno). WP -- Bermudez, Schlesener, Blanco. U -- Bobby Tassone, Thomas Burrell. T -- 3:24. A -- 1,950.
Cedar Rapids 5, Clinton 4
Cedar Rapids;302;000;000;--;5;7;0
Clinton;000;010;111;--;4;8;0
Enlow, Suniaga (8) and Rodriguez. Vallimont, Vesia (8) and Banfield. WP -- Enlow (4-3). LP -- Vallimont (2-3). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Rodriguez; Clinton, Jones 3, Banfield. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Encarnacion, Arias. 3B -- Clinton, Torres. HR -- Cedar Rapids, Akins, Rodriguez; Clinton, Banfield, Jones. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Akins 3, Rodriguez; Clinton, Scott, Banfield, Jones, Torres
