Midwest League
(Second-half standings)
West Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Cedar Rapids (MIN);41;20;.672;—
Peoria (STL);35;26;.574;6.0
Wisconsin (MIL);32;29;.525;9.0
Beloit (MIA);25;36;.410;16.0
South Bend (CHC);23;37;.383;17.5
Quad Cities (KC);22;39;.361;19.0
East Division
Team;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fort Wayne (SD);34;27;.557;--
West Michigan (DET);33;27;.550;0.5
Dayton (CIN);32;29;.525;2.0
Lake County (CLE);30;29;.508;3.0
x-Great Lakes (LAD);29;32;.475;5.0
Lansing (OAK);28;33;.459;6.0
x-first-half division winner
Tuesday's games
Great Lakes 2, West Michigan 1
Lake County 3, Lansing 2
South Bend 12, Quad Cities 6
Dayton 10, Fort Wayne 4
Beloit 6, Peoria 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Wisconsin 3
Wednesday's schedule
Lansing at Lake County, 11:05 a.m.
Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, 12:10 p.m.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, 5:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Dayton, 6:05 p.m.
Beloit at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
South Bend 12, Quad Cities 6
|Quad Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|South Bend
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dickerson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pagan dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bates lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|a-Spence ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jensen dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Triantos 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Negret rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Alcántara cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Newton 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Ballesteros c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Franklin lf
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Johnson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Stevens 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Howard ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Alexander c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chavers rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Verdugo 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|37
|12
|15
|11
|Quad Cities
|001
|100
|004
|--
|6
|10
|1
|South Bend
|122
|012
|04x
|--
|12
|15
|0
E -- Alexander (2). LOB -- QC 10, South Bend 10. 2B -- Jensen (20); Alcántara 2 (23), Franklin (11), Verdugo (15). 3B -- Kennedy (1). HR -- Verdugo (6), Franklin (9). CS -- Johnson (1). SF -- Ballesteros, Howard. SB -- Chavers 2 (2), Franklin (8).
|Quad Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
Mozzicato (L, 0-4)
|4.0
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|Sears
|2.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Arias
|1.2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Harm
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|South Bend
|Santana
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
2
|Oquendo (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reed
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bain
|0.2
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Gonzalez
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
WP -- Mozzicato, Arias 2, Harm; Oquendo. HBP -- Dickerson (by Oquendo); Franklin (by Sears). U -- Cliburn Rondon, Charlie Welling. T -- 3:09. A -- 2,549.