Beloit 6, Quad-Cities 2

BeloitabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Pena 2b4121Dennis 1b4000
Schumann 3b4120Abreu lf4000
Foyle cf5012Kessinger 3b3110
Osborne rf5011Campos dh4112
Weber c3210McKenna rf3010
Brito ss4010Nova 2b3000
Madden lf4010Biermann 1b3000
Sanchez dh4111Holderbch c3000
Ward 1b2111Dawson ss3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals356116Totals30232
Beloit020112000--6
Quad-Cities000200000--2

LOB -- Beloit 7; Quad-Cities 3. 2B -- Pena (5), Sanchez (5), Ward (8), Schuemann (25). HR -- Campos (3). SB -- Weber 2 (10), Schuemann 2 (15). CS -- Schuemann (7).

Beloitiphrerbbso
Birlingmair (W, 6-6)6.012229
Withers2.010005
Coker1.010001
Quad-Cities      
Bermudez (L, 4-1)5.0104426
De Paula3.012232
Henderson1.000001
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Birlingmair. U -- Nathan Diederich, Bobby Tassone. T -- 3:18. A -- 1,856.

 

Clinton 7, Burlington 1

Burlington;000;100;000;--;1;5;1

Clinton;004;003;00x;--;7;8;0

Yan, King (5), Perez (6) and Wenson; Reed, Rodriguez (6), Alexander (7), Wolf (9) and Banfield. WP -- Reed (3-1). LP -- Yan (4-5). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Williams; Clinton, Osborne. 2B -- Burlington, Williams (14); Clinton, Hollins (19), Misner (4). HR -- Clinton, Osborne (8). RBI -- Burlington, Jones; Clinton, Osborne 3, Hollins 2, Jones, Banfield.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments