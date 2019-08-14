Beloit 6, Quad-Cities 2
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pena 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dennis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schumann 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Abreu lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Foyle cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Kessinger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Osborne rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Campos dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Weber c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brito ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nova 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Madden lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Biermann 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Holderbch c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Dawson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Beloit
|020
|112
|000
|--
|6
|Quad-Cities
|000
|200
|000
|--
|2
LOB -- Beloit 7; Quad-Cities 3. 2B -- Pena (5), Sanchez (5), Ward (8), Schuemann (25). HR -- Campos (3). SB -- Weber 2 (10), Schuemann 2 (15). CS -- Schuemann (7).
|Beloit
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Birlingmair (W, 6-6)
|6.0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Withers
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Coker
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Bermudez (L, 4-1)
|5.0
|10
|4
|4
|2
|6
|De Paula
|3.0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Henderson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP -- Birlingmair. U -- Nathan Diederich, Bobby Tassone. T -- 3:18. A -- 1,856.
Clinton 7, Burlington 1
Burlington;000;100;000;--;1;5;1
Clinton;004;003;00x;--;7;8;0
Yan, King (5), Perez (6) and Wenson; Reed, Rodriguez (6), Alexander (7), Wolf (9) and Banfield. WP -- Reed (3-1). LP -- Yan (4-5). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Williams; Clinton, Osborne. 2B -- Burlington, Williams (14); Clinton, Hollins (19), Misner (4). HR -- Clinton, Osborne (8). RBI -- Burlington, Jones; Clinton, Osborne 3, Hollins 2, Jones, Banfield.
