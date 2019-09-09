Midwest League

Division championships

Eastern Division

Saturday, Sept. 7: South Bend 6, Great Lakes 4

Sunday, Sept. 8: South Bend 7, Great Lakes 3, South Bend wins series 2-0

Western Division

Saturday, Sept. 7: Clinton 4, Cedar Rapids 0

Sunday, Sept. 8: Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 2

Monday, Sept. 9: Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 2, Clinton wins series 2-1

Championship series

Wednesday: Clinton at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday: Clinton at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday: South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: South Bend at Clinton (if necessary), tba

Monday: South Bend at Clinton (if necessary), tba

Monday's game

Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Clinton;300;010;200;--;6;9;0

Cedar Rapids;001;010;000;--;2;8;1

Alberto Guerrero, Elkin Alcala (5), Peyton Culberson (7), Manuel Rodriguez (9) and Will Banfield; Tyler Palm, Denny Bentley (1), Jose Martinez (4), Nate Hadley (5), J.T. Perez (7), Austin Schulfer (8) and Trevor Casanova. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Christopher Torres, Banfield, Evan Edwards, Bubba Hollins); CR (Wander Javier 3, Casanova). 2B -- CR (Javier 2, Jared Akins, Casanova). 3B – Clinton (Hollins). RBI -- Clinton (Hollins 2, Banfield, Edwards, J.D. Osborne); CR (Gabe Snyder, Tyler Webb). U -- Ray Patchen, A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, Matt Herrera. T – 3:15. A -- 717.

Sunday's game

Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 2

Clinton;100;100;000;--;2;5;1

Cedar Rapids;010;000;002;--;3;7;1

Tanner Andrews, Tyler Mitzel (7), Zach Wolf (9) and Will Banfield; Kody Funderburk, Dylan Thomas (4), Rickey Ramirez (7) and Trevor Casanova. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Peyton Burdick); CR (Tyler Webb 3, DaShawn Keirsey). 2B -- Clinton (Evan Edwards); CR (Webb). RBI -- Clinton (Edwards); CR (Kersey 2, Webb). U -- Matt Herrera, Ray Patchen, A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T -- 2:28.

