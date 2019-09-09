Midwest League
Division championships
Eastern Division
Saturday, Sept. 7: South Bend 6, Great Lakes 4
Sunday, Sept. 8: South Bend 7, Great Lakes 3, South Bend wins series 2-0
Western Division
Saturday, Sept. 7: Clinton 4, Cedar Rapids 0
Sunday, Sept. 8: Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 2
Monday, Sept. 9: Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 2, Clinton wins series 2-1
Championship series
Wednesday: Clinton at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Thursday: Clinton at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday: South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: South Bend at Clinton (if necessary), tba
Monday: South Bend at Clinton (if necessary), tba
Monday's game
Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 2
Clinton;300;010;200;--;6;9;0
Cedar Rapids;001;010;000;--;2;8;1
Alberto Guerrero, Elkin Alcala (5), Peyton Culberson (7), Manuel Rodriguez (9) and Will Banfield; Tyler Palm, Denny Bentley (1), Jose Martinez (4), Nate Hadley (5), J.T. Perez (7), Austin Schulfer (8) and Trevor Casanova. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Christopher Torres, Banfield, Evan Edwards, Bubba Hollins); CR (Wander Javier 3, Casanova). 2B -- CR (Javier 2, Jared Akins, Casanova). 3B – Clinton (Hollins). RBI -- Clinton (Hollins 2, Banfield, Edwards, J.D. Osborne); CR (Gabe Snyder, Tyler Webb). U -- Ray Patchen, A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler, Matt Herrera. T – 3:15. A -- 717.
Sunday's game
Cedar Rapids 3, Clinton 2
Clinton;100;100;000;--;2;5;1
Cedar Rapids;010;000;002;--;3;7;1
Tanner Andrews, Tyler Mitzel (7), Zach Wolf (9) and Will Banfield; Kody Funderburk, Dylan Thomas (4), Rickey Ramirez (7) and Trevor Casanova. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Peyton Burdick); CR (Tyler Webb 3, DaShawn Keirsey). 2B -- Clinton (Evan Edwards); CR (Webb). RBI -- Clinton (Edwards); CR (Kersey 2, Webb). U -- Matt Herrera, Ray Patchen, A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T -- 2:28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.