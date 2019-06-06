Quad-Cities 1, Peoria 0
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dennis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pena ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro, Ru c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Yepez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Denton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adolph cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Riley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ynfante rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|Peoria
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|1
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|001
|--
|1
|4
|1
E-- Shaw (2); Deason (1). DP-- PEO 1, QC 0. LOB-- PEO 2, QC 6. 2B -- Hensley (5). 3B -- Hensley (1). SB -- Castro, RU (4).
|Peoria
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Leahy
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tabata
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Casadilla
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacheco (L, 0-2)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Quad-Cities
|Deason
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tejada (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
U -- Thomas Burrell, Bobby Tassone. T-- 2:13.
Cedar Rapids 1, Clinton 0
Cedar Rapids;000;000;000;1;--;1;8;0
Clinton;000;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Funderburk, Schick (6), Molina (8), Neff (10). Mejia, Carter (7), Alexander (9). WP -- Molina (2-1). LP -- Alexander (3-2). Save -- Neff (2). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Akins. 2B -- Clinton, Torres. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Javier
