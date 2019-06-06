Quad-Cities 1, Peoria 0

PeoriaabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Donovan 2b Dennis rf
Herrera c4Pena ss4
Gorman 3b 0Castro, Ru c
Yepez 1b Hensley 1b0
Denton lfDawson 3b
Benson dhAdolph cf 
Riley cfMachado dh 
Shaw ssAbreu lf
Ynfante rf Wielansky 2b
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals28 Totals28 
Peoria 000000000--0
Quad-Cities 000000001--1

E-- Shaw (2); Deason (1). DP-- PEO 1, QC 0. LOB-- PEO 2, QC 6. 2B -- Hensley (5). 3-- Hensley (1). SB -- Castro, RU (4).

Peoriaiphrerbbso
Leahy5.0 
Tabata1.0 
Casadilla1.0 
Pacheco (L, 0-2)1.0 
Quad-Cities        
Deason7.0 
Tejada (W, 1-0)2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

U -- Thomas Burrell, Bobby Tassone. T-- 2:13.  

Cedar Rapids 1, Clinton 0 

Cedar Rapids;000;000;000;1;--;1;8;0

Clinton;000;000;000;0;--;0;3;1

Funderburk, Schick (6), Molina (8), Neff (10). Mejia, Carter (7), Alexander (9). WP -- Molina (2-1). LP -- Alexander (3-2). Save -- Neff (2). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Akins. 2B -- Clinton, Torres. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Javier 

