The Midwest Monster Fest will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at Spotlight Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Admission is $25 for a two-day pass, and $15 per day. A cosplay contest, F/X makeup challenge and a horror-themed pinup contest will be among the attractions. For more information, visit www.midwestmonsterfest.com.
