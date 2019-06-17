WHAT'S NEW: The Milan Village Board has approved a resolution for a proposed TIF district redevelopment project. The measure doesn't lock the village in to anything specific, but opens up the possibility of future projects with Karis Capital. The company plans to build a trucking firm to lease out.
The board also approved purchasing a replacement influent pump for the wastewater treatment plant for $14,320 and approved waiving permit fees for the Milan Food Pantry building renovation.
