citysigns-milan-logo-a.JPG
Meg McLaughlin

Due to water main breaks in Milan, some neighborhoods have no water service and will be under a boil order after water is restored.

According to a press release from Kevin Farrell, Milan water-sewer superintendent, the affected areas include residents and businesses on W. 11th Avenue, between Wd 4th Street and Wd 6th Street. Residents on N. Sunshine Lane and E. 1st Ave between the 1600 and 1800 blocks are also affected.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments