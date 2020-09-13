Miller hit batter, walk, wild pitch lifts Reds over Cards

"To score runs like that, that's what we want," Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez said, "We don't want to throw away the situation like that."

Suárez hit his team-leading 13th home run in the eighth off Jake Woodford, and Aquino added a two-run homer in the ninth against Nabil Crismatt, Aquino's first home run since he hit his 19th of last season on Sept 29.

Archie Bradley (2-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first win since he was acquired from Arizona on Aug. 31. Raisel Iglesias pitched around a walk in two hitless innings for his seventh save in nine chances.

"We have a chance to make a run here," Bradley said. "The numbers may not be great. There's a lot of teams ahead of us, things like that, but I believe, I know the guys in there believe, and today was a big showing for that."

Tyler Mahle allowed three runs, four hits and four walks, throwing 77 pitches in 2⅔ innings.

Carlos Martínez allowed three runs and six hits in four innings and struck out eight in his longest outing since pitching 4⅔ innings against Colorado on July 30, 2018.