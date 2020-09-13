Miller hit batter, walk, wild pitch lifts Reds over Cards

Andrew Miller loaded the bases with a hit batter, followed with a tying four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning as the Reds kept up their slim playoff hopes with a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
St. Louis, second in the NL Central at 20-20, dropped four games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs (28-20) with two weeks left. The fourth-place Reds are 21-26 and also trail Milwaukee (20-24) .
The Cardinals led 5-3 before Nick Castellanos' RBI single in the sixth off Alex Reyes.
"That was one of my favorite games I've been a part of, really," Reds manager David Bell said. "So many guys on this team really stepped up and came back and got a really important comeback win."
Mike Moustakas drew a one-out walk in the seventh, and John Gant (0-3) relieved and allowed Tyler Stephenson's single. With a 1-0 count to Brian Goodwin, athletic trainer Adam Olsen came to the mound, and Gant was removed due to groin discomfort.
Miller hit pinch-hitter Aristides Aquino with a 1-2 pitch, then walked Freddy Galvis on four pitches as the tying run came home. Miller started José García with an inside slider that got by Gold Glove catcher Yadier Molina as Tyler Stephenson scored for a 6-5 lead. García followed with an RBI groundout.
"To score runs like that, that's what we want," Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez said, "We don't want to throw away the situation like that."
Suárez hit his team-leading 13th home run in the eighth off Jake Woodford, and Aquino added a two-run homer in the ninth against Nabil Crismatt, Aquino's first home run since he hit his 19th of last season on Sept 29.
Archie Bradley (2-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first win since he was acquired from Arizona on Aug. 31. Raisel Iglesias pitched around a walk in two hitless innings for his seventh save in nine chances.
"We have a chance to make a run here," Bradley said. "The numbers may not be great. There's a lot of teams ahead of us, things like that, but I believe, I know the guys in there believe, and today was a big showing for that."
Tyler Mahle allowed three runs, four hits and four walks, throwing 77 pitches in 2⅔ innings.
Carlos Martínez allowed three runs and six hits in four innings and struck out eight in his longest outing since pitching 4⅔ innings against Colorado on July 30, 2018.
"I think you can see clearly today that when we play clean, effective baseball, we win," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "If we don't execute and give away opportunities, we put ourselves in a compromising spot."
Brian Goodwin homered in the second. Run-scoring singles by Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader built a 5-3 lead in the fifth.
White Sox 5, Tigers 2: Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and the hosting Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.
AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday to open of a four-game set.
Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. José Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.
Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games. Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and two RBIs, and Spencer Turnbull (4-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.
Jimmy Cordero (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Alex Colomé got three outs for his 11th save.
Chicago starter Jonathan Stiever got off to a shaky start in his major league debut, allowing two walks and a single to his first three batters. But the right-hander limited the damage to one run on an RBI single by Bonifacio.
Stiever, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, retired his last nine batters before he was lifted with two out in the fourth.
The White Sox tied it on Moncada's RBI double in the second. Jiménez then made it 2-1 with a solo drive in the fourth for his 13th homer.
Chicago broke it open with three runs in the fifth. Tim Anderson and Abreu had run-scoring singles and Jiménez added a run-scoring groundout.
Detroit closed out the scoring in the ninth with an RBI single by Bonifacio off Steve Cishek.
