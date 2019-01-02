Milltown Coffee is a spacious industrial-esque coffee shop with large windows offering a view of the Mississippi River that's just across the street. On the menu, try specialty coffee or espresso drinks plus food options such as a grilled cheese sandwich with a cup of soup, breakfast bowl, vegetarian burger or grilled s'mores.
Milltown Coffee, 3800 River Drive, Moline, is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 309-517-6444 or visit milltowncoffee.com.
