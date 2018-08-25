Women's volleyball
Indiana Kokomo 25-25-23-15-15, St. Ambrose 19-18-25-25-12
Kills -- Indiana Kokomo, Nyssa Baker 14, Erinn Adam 7, Morgan Weir 7; St. Ambrose, Riley Hummert 16, Abby Happ 15. Digs -- Indiana Kokomo, Macee Rudy 28, Kristi Elson 11, Alexa Roberts 10, Kendal Williams 10; St. Ambrose, Emma Marshall 18, Jenna Laxton 16, Riley Hummert 15, Sydni Coultrip 10, Morgan Twing 10. Blocks -- Indiana Kokomo, Erinn Adam. Assists -- Indiana Kokomo, Kendal Williams 16, Sarah Morin 12; St. Ambrose, Morgan Twing 36, Sydni Coultrip 10. Aces -- Indiana Kokomo, Nyssa Baker 2; St. Ambrose, Riley Hummert 3.
Records -- Indiana Kokomo (2-0), St. Ambrose (0-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.