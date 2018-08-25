Women's volleyball

Indiana Kokomo 25-25-23-15-15, St. Ambrose 19-18-25-25-12

Kills -- Indiana Kokomo, Nyssa Baker 14, Erinn Adam 7, Morgan Weir 7; St. Ambrose, Riley Hummert 16, Abby Happ 15. Digs -- Indiana Kokomo, Macee Rudy 28, Kristi Elson 11, Alexa Roberts 10, Kendal Williams 10; St. Ambrose, Emma Marshall 18, Jenna Laxton 16, Riley Hummert 15, Sydni Coultrip 10, Morgan Twing 10. Blocks -- Indiana Kokomo, Erinn Adam. Assists -- Indiana Kokomo, Kendal Williams 16, Sarah Morin 12; St. Ambrose, Morgan Twing 36, Sydni Coultrip 10. Aces -- Indiana Kokomo, Nyssa Baker 2; St. Ambrose, Riley Hummert 3.

Records -- Indiana Kokomo (2-0), St. Ambrose (0-1) 

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

