Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar

- Supports adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act in order to expand Medicaid and Medicare.
- Would work to bring down pharmaceutical prices.
- Supports lowering the Medicare age to 50.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Joe Engel
Bi-State Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today