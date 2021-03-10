Minnesota holds off Northwestern, 51-46, in Big Ten tournament, wins first game away from home this season

Carr, who had six assists and six turnovers, scored eight of his 10 points in the final five minutes.

Picking up the scoring slack were Carr's backcourt mates Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Williams, who combined for 25 points. Williams led the team with 14 points.

The Wildcats (9-15), who ended the regular season with three straight wins, trailed 27-20 at halftime after shooting 26% from the field.

In their first meeting, the Gophers saw their halftime advantage slip away after being blitzed by Northwestern to start the second half in a 67-59 loss Feb. 25 at Williams Arena.

Pitino's players were the aggressor in the first half Wednesday. They were beating their opponent on the boards. They were playing intensely on defense. They were getting to the basket.

That changed in the second half. Minnesota's play got sloppy with too many careless turnovers. They were fouling on defense. The inconsistency that led to so many blown leads during a late-season collapse surfaced again.

After playing like the better team for most of the night, the Gophers suddenly looked like the squad that had finished 0-10 on the road in the regular season. Their last victory was Feb. 11 vs. Purdue at home.