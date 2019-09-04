Minute Suites has carved a successful business model out of helping airline passengers find moments of rest and relaxation at major airports across the nation.
But there has been no rest for the startup company with Quad-City roots. Ever since Minute Suites made its debut a decade ago at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta, the company has been on the move — expanding to additional hub markets and working to land more.
The company offers 7-feet by 8-feet suites that provide a private, furnished space big enough for single travelers or small traveling groups to nap, relax or work. The suites, some of which have shower facilities, are rented out in 15-minute increments.
The first set of Minute Suites opened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport in 2009, followed by airports in Dallas, Philadelphia and Charlotte. It recently announced plans to open locations at John F. Kennedy International in New York and Baltimore-Washington International in 2020.
In its first 10 years of operation, Minute Suites has served 750,000 customers across its facilities and continues on a growth trajectory.
"We're six sites now. A year from now we'll be 14 or 15," said Dr. Amir Arbisser, company founder and CEO. "We doubled the last couple of years and our intention is to double again. Then we'll probably slow a bit."
The concept was the brainchild of Arbisser and his wife Dr. Lisa Arbisser, now retired Quad-City ophthalmologists. The couple, who also founded Eye Surgeons, recruited friend Dan Solomon as a managing partner and co-founder to bring the idea to reality.
"The original idea included room for exercise" until a research firm's findings showed passengers really just wanted a place to sleep and work, Arbisser said.
He added that each basic suite boasts a couch or daybed, trundle bed, desk, TV and computer monitor, as well as controlled lighting and a sound suppression system.
"You go in there and it pretty much insulates you from the hustle and bustle of the airport," he said.
Expansion was just one of its milestones in 2019 as Minute Suites also reached profitability and won two national industry awards. It received the USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award for top airport service amenity and Airport Experience News' Best Passenger Services Award.
"We ran in the red for most of our existence," Arbisser said. "This year, we were generously profitable and we are very proud of that."
At a company stockholder meeting in August, he told investors the next wave of expansion "is starting to move inland." "Two years from now, we will make it to the west coast."
He credited the support of the company's investors, including five equity members who have guaranteed financing. "That allowed us to grow the company while protecting everyone's position," Arbisser said.
Quad-City focus
Even as it expands geographically, locating only in major hub airports, Minutes Suites holds tight to its Midwest roots and its commitment to being Quad-City-centric.
"We try to concentrate as much of the economic life of this company around the Quad-Cities as much as we can. We're proud of it," said Arbisser, who with his wife raised their family in Davenport.
Most of Minute Suites' corporate staff, its 30 investors and nearly all of its board of directors either live in the Quad-City region or maintain Quad-City ties.
Chris Glass, Minute Suites' chief operating officer, said the company focuses its purchasing and hires all the vendors it can in the Quad-Cities. Among the local companies it works with have been Northwest Bank & Trust, TBK Bank, One Step Printing and Terrostar Interactive Media. In addition, Power Graphix in west Davenport produced the logo uniforms for its 60-person frontline staff.
"Secret sauce"
Arbisser, a seasoned health care leader, admits the company's early growth was "more on gut" and that mistakes were made.
But the company headed down a path of disciplined growth after recruiting the now late H.J. Markley, a retired Deere & Co. executive, to do consulting.
"Part of my secret sauce was H.J. Markley," Arbisser said of the friend he affectionately calls "H."
With his business acumen and international experience, Markley "was part of the reason things started happening," Arbisser added. "'H' made himself available and started challenging us. He added the discipline and process to our good intentions."
After a 35-year career at Moline-based Deere, Markley retired in 2009 as executive vice president. In retirement, he devoted four years to mentoring Minute Suites. Markley died May 22.
Minutes Suites Board Director Jim Thomson also applauded Markley's influence. "He was spectacular in making us focused on where we are today. He's not here for the final push into the end zone, but he knew we were on track," he said.
Guest experience
Thomson, a longtime Quad-City developer and entrepreneur, was Minutes Suites' first outside investor when the company was first getting off the ground.
Just two weeks hearing Arbisser's pitch, Thomson had endured his own airport frustration flying home from Florida through Atlanta. During a four-hour layover, he recalled, "We're sitting at the gate, noisy people are scurrying around. You couldn't do work or nap. So conceptually, (Minute Suites) made a lot of sense."
Thomson, who also helped raise the initial capital for Minute Suites, since has launched his own business: an executive mobile office service known as Landjet.
"From my perspective, there is a lot of similarities between Landjet and Minute Suites," he said. "What really matters is the experience people have when they're in there."
Demand vs. supply
Glass, the COO, estimated Minute Suites could boast more than 20 locations by the end of 2020.
"Now we're turning people down because we don't have enough room," he said. Some 9,750 potential guests had to be turned away in Atlanta alone last year because the suites and available times were full.
"It's the same situation in Philly and Charlotte," Glass said crediting some of the increase to new partnerships with various credit card companies. A Minute Suites stay now has become a membership reward for cardholders.
While it seems the solution would be to build more suites, he added "You don't just walk up to an airport and say 'I want to build something.'"
Arbisser echoed that fact, adding, "Each airport has its own politics, players and rules. Airports are not only municipal facilities but federal facilities, to which there is another whole set of rules."
The company has had to learn patience in dealing with the maze of bureaucracy, the regulations as well as oversight by the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA.
Glass said depending on the market, the cost of building one suite can range from $700 per square foot to $1,300 per square foot. "It's a lot of logistics, which are why some are over $1 million for a single space."
But with an aggressive construction schedule ahead, the company now has hired its first full-time construction manager: Michael Wish of Cleveland, Ohio, a former construction project manager for airport developer Fraport.
According to Glass, the company growth plan also is part of its exit plan. By 2023, Minute Suites plans to have 40 locations — with multiple locations in some airports.
That is the same year, he said that the board of directors is preparing to put the company up for sale.
"That will be a bittersweet moment when we get to that, but we'll be on to the next adventure," Glass said.
