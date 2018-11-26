The Quad-City Music Guild opens 'Miracle in Bedford Falls," a new musical version of the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” this weekend at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for kids. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit qcmusicguild.com or call 309-762-6610.
Thursday-Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, $11-16
