7. “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical”
“Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. It is based on the movie of the same name, with a book and score by Meredith Wilson. Songs include “It’s Beginning to Look at Lot Like Christmas.” Tickets, at $20, are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or at 309-912-7647.

Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 12-15, at The Spotlight Theatre, Moline. $20.

