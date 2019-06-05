23, Mount Pleasant, Iowa. School: Clinton Community College. Major: English and literature education. Social impact initiative: "The Fingerprint Project: Suicide Prevention and Awareness." Talent: Pop operatic vocal. She is the daughter of Erin Folker and James Folker.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Davenport insurance agent facing multiple fraud charges
-
Q-C pizza wars: What Quad-City-style pizza is your favorite?
-
Adler Theatre cancels Wednesday Tony Bennett concert
-
1 dead when fire truck, pickup collide in Clinton County
-
Iowa Gov. Reynolds cites her addiction struggles in medical cannabis veto
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.