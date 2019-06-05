Anna Masengarb

22, Muscatine. School: Millikin University. Major: Bacehlor's degree in business management, supply chain and logistics concentration. Social impact initiative: "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding Cures, Saving Children." Talent: Musical theater vocal. She is the daughter of Pam Cantrell and John Masengarb.

