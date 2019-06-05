Emeleeta Painsil

Emeleeta Painsil

 20, Burr Ridge, Illinois. School: University of Iowa. Major: Biochemistry and certificate in leadership studies. Social impact initiative: "Greatness STEMS from Girls." Talent: Irish step dancing. She is the daughter of Emmanuel Paintsil and Jeanette Paintsil.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments