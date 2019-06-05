Cheyenne Prowant

22, Muscatine. School: Blackhawk College, Eastern Iowa Community College. Major: associate in equine technology, associate in horse science, certified nursing assistant. Social impact initiative: "PTSD - Beyond the Battlefield." Talent: Creative Kava. She is the daughter of Cherie Prowant.

