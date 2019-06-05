Makenzi Marek

Makenzi Marek

20, Riverside, Iowa. School: Iowa State University. Major: Apparel merchandise and design. Social lmpact lnitiative: "St. Jude: Finding Cures, Saving Children." Talent: Acro jazz. She is the daughter of Tim and Heather Marek.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments