The Quad-Cities River Bandits stranded at least two runners for four straight innings, scoring just once in that span, in a 5-1 loss to first-place Peoria on Friday for their fourth straight loss.
Peoria got all the offense it needed in the fourth innings, with Zach Kirtley doubling in Yariel Gonzalez and then coming in to score himself on Julio Rodriguez's two-run blast off Bandits starter Parker Mushinski (2-1).
They tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth off of Bandits reliever Leovanny Rodriguez.
Meanwhile the Bandits offense was failing to take advantage of the wildness shown by Chiefs starter Johan Oviedo (2-5), who walked four and contributed two of the Chiefs' five hit batsmen on the night.
In the third, Ruben Castro led off with a single, but was caught stealing second. Roman Garcia followed that with a single, and Alfredo Angarita walked, but both were stranded.
The Bandits worked Oviedo for two walks in the fourth, but again both were stranded.
Corey Julks' bases-loaded single in the fifth plated Q-C's only run, but Angarita was thrown out at home on the play, and the Bandits again stranded a pair of runners.
Then, to cap off the streak of innings, the Bandits left the bases loaded in the sixth, with all three runners having been hit by pitches.
