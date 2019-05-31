Credit Island, Davenport, July 1978

19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam

Mississippi River Jam. Sunday July 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times)

The Q-C had its own Woodstock-like festival on a sweltering day in '78, when some of the nation's biggest rock bands performed at Credit Island. Rock Island native Chris Ontiveros, who lives in Longboat Key, Fla., said it was an “epic day”:

“The feeling of community and belonging as we walked down River Drive — I don’t remember if it was because they were charging for parking or they weren’t allowing parking on the island, but we were all walking by the thousands. The excitement was exhilarating.

“Being 1978, people didn’t have many things to carry, other than a few people with blankets. No one had coolers or bottles of water. They really didn’t exist in 1978. Inside, the party was full-on and the bands just rocked the place senseless, even in the 104-degree, oppressive heat. There were no concessions, no water and I don’t recall if there were bathrooms. But there was a large water/mud pond that I remember playing in with the group and drinking out of the continuously flowing water spigots.

“The bands all killed it and the fans all loved, loved, loved it. We didn’t know it, but it was not only the end of a decade but a real turning point for rock 'n' roll.”

Mississippi River Jam -- July 16, 1978

+15 
+15 
19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam
+15 
+15 
19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam
+15 
+15 
19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam
+15 
+15 
19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam
+15 
+15 
19780716 -- Mississippi River Jam

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments