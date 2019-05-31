The Q-C had its own Woodstock-like festival on a sweltering day in '78, when some of the nation's biggest rock bands performed at Credit Island. Rock Island native Chris Ontiveros, who lives in Longboat Key, Fla., said it was an “epic day”:
“The feeling of community and belonging as we walked down River Drive — I don’t remember if it was because they were charging for parking or they weren’t allowing parking on the island, but we were all walking by the thousands. The excitement was exhilarating.
“Being 1978, people didn’t have many things to carry, other than a few people with blankets. No one had coolers or bottles of water. They really didn’t exist in 1978. Inside, the party was full-on and the bands just rocked the place senseless, even in the 104-degree, oppressive heat. There were no concessions, no water and I don’t recall if there were bathrooms. But there was a large water/mud pond that I remember playing in with the group and drinking out of the continuously flowing water spigots.
“The bands all killed it and the fans all loved, loved, loved it. We didn’t know it, but it was not only the end of a decade but a real turning point for rock 'n' roll.”
Boats bobbed Sunday afternoon, July 16, 1978, on the Mississippi River off Credit Island as an estimated crowd of 20,000 to 25,000 persons jammed toward the stage where rock bands performed under a hot Quad-City sun. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
The Journey roack band played to a sea of faces at Credit Island Sunday, July 16, 1978. Although the concert was delayed frequently by technical delays, the crowd waited patiently for each of the four bands to play. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
A crowd that promoters estimated at 20,000 to 25,000 filled a portion of the Credit Island golf course Sunday, July 16, 1978, for a six-hour rock concert. Security forces reported few problems despite the heat, large crowd and interminable delays in the music. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Authorities banned liquor and coolers from the island concert, and many rock buffs simply plunked down outside the gates, drank their fill, then discarded the containers. Sunday, July 16, 1978. (Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Jay McFadden, 14, Davenport, was collecting aluminum cans for recycling this morning on the causeway leading to the site of Sunday's, July 16, 1978, concert on Credit Island. (Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
