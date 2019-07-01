The 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival will relocate to Murphy Park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline, on Friday and Saturday, with music on two stages, as well as food and beverage vendors. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Children younger than 14 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets at the gate will be $20 for Friday and $30 for Saturday; $45 for both days.
Friday and Saturday, Murphy Park, East Moline. $45 for both days.
