In November, we got a peek at the lineup for one of the biggest musical weeks in the Quad-Cities. Four of the six grandstand acts -- Dan + Shay, Jake Owen, Tesla and Brad Paisley -- for the 2019 fair, set to be a weeklong celebration of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds' 100th anniversary, were announced during a news conference at the fairgrounds. Earlier this month, Nickelback was added to the lineup.
"With this being our 100th year, we wanted to do something big," said Shawn Loter, fairgrounds general manager. "100 years is a big deal."
The 2019 fair, held on the fairgrounds on Locust Street in Davenport, is set for July 30-Aug. 4.
