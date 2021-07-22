Missouri church leaders implore congregants: Get vaccinated

O'FALLON, Mo. — As lead pastor of one of Missouri's largest churches, Jeremy Johnson has heard all the reasons congregants don't want to get the COVID-19 vaccination. He wants them to know it's not only OK to do so but also is what the Bible urges.

Across Missouri, hundreds of pastors, priests and other church leaders are reaching out to urge vaccinations in a state under siege from the delta variant. Health experts say the spread is due largely to low vaccination rates — Missouri lags about 10 percentage points behind the national average for people who have initiated shots.

Now, many churches in southwestern Missouri, like Johnson's North Point Church, are hosting vaccination clinics. Meanwhile, more than 200 church leaders have signed onto a statement urging Christians to get vaccinated, and on Wednesday announced a follow-up public service campaign that will include paid advertisements.

"Vaccine hesitancy in our pews puts our congregations and communities at greater risk. Given their safety and availability, receiving a vaccine is an easy way of living out Jesus's command to 'love your neighbor as yourself,'" the statement reads, citing a verse in Mark, chapter 12.