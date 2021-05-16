Missy came to clear for takeoff last month after being at the Memphis animal services and very sick. They believe... View on PetFinder
More than 50 uniformed Rock Island police officers stood along the back and side walls of council chambers during Monday's meeting to protest recent comments made by Alderman Dylan Parker.
Justin Lamont Wright remains in the Scott County Jail, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day in west Davenport.
Fans in St. Louis have plenty of questions about the Albert Pujols situation. Columnist Jeff Gordon takes a shot at answering them.
A Georgia man has been charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in a Davenport home, police said.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney filed felony charges Tuesday against two former correctional officers.
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday evening for assaulting four people walking from their residences.
Reynolds says federal aid hurting recovery in decision to end pandemic unemployment benefit; Democrats call her decision ’heartless’
Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding crashed into the back of a semitract…
A Princeton man was arrested Wednesday for stealing almost $33,000 of property out of a motel room in Walcott. The property was stolen on Mar. 26 and returned on Apr. 7.
Davenport aldermen may make it more difficult to open a neighborhood bar.
