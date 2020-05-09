Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

"My thought is: Why would you do that? Why do you need to do that?" Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said on Fox Sports Detroit. "I haven't heard a good reason why we should do it prior to the end of the season if we do conclude the season over the course of the summer."

Yzerman's Red Wings could actually benefit from an adjusted draft lottery that gives him better odds at the top pick, likely Alexis Lafreniere. But Yzerman pointed to a litany of unknowns, including who's in and out of the playoffs and how the draft order is determined.

There's also the matter of the 2020-21 salary cap, which was initially projected at $84 million but is now expected to be set at the current $81.5 million or less.

"The draft serves a lot of different purposes in giving GMs the tools to build their roster for the next year apart from just drafting seven rounds of players," Walsh said. "The cap teams — the Torontos, the Tampas — are going to have to move at least one big contract to make it work. And the time to do it is at the draft. But you can't do it under a first week or second week of June scenario when you don't know if the season is canceled or whether we are really going to come back and play."