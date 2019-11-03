Gold Glove winners
American League
1B — Matt Olson, Oakland
2B — Yolmer Sánchez, Chi. White Sox
SS — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland
LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City
CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay
RF — Mookie Betts, Boston
C — Roberto Pérez, Cleveland
P — Zack Greinke, Arizona/Houston
National League
1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chi. Cubs
2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis
SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona
3B — Nolen Arenado, Colorado
LF — David Peralta, Arizona
CF — Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee
RF — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers
C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
P — Mike Leake, Seattle/Arizona
