Gold Glove winners

American League

1B — Matt Olson, Oakland

2B — Yolmer Sánchez, Chi. White Sox

SS — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

3B — Matt Chapman, Oakland

LF — Alex Gordon, Kansas City

CF — Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay

RF — Mookie Betts, Boston

C — Roberto Pérez, Cleveland

P — Zack Greinke, Arizona/Houston

National League

1B — Anthony Rizzo, Chi. Cubs

2B — Kolten Wong, St. Louis

SS — Nick Ahmed, Arizona

3B — Nolen Arenado, Colorado

LF — David Peralta, Arizona

CF — Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee

RF — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers

C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

P — Mike Leake, Seattle/Arizona

