MLB extra innings

The league also contemplated enforcing the answer adopted by sports leagues around the world: the tie. Though an odd concept — even sacrilegious to some — for Major League Baseball, Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league and Korea's KBO League, the highest level of baseball in those countries, have ties after 12 innings.

Miami Marlins third base coach Trey Hillman spent five seasons as a manager in Japan and two in Korea. Hillman said he's against the countries' iteration because ties aren't included in the standings. Theoretically, Hillman said, a team can win the first game, tie for the rest of the season and finish in first place with a 1.000 winning percentage. He said MLB would have to adopt a points system to give wins more value.

"I remember just like it was yesterday, the feeling that I had being confused when our Japanese players were congratulating each other at the end of the 12th inning and we tied and I asked my pitching coach," Hillman said. "I said, 'What are they doing?' He said, 'A tie's better than a loss.' "

Players, executives and scouts offered opinions on the tie split along three groups: indifferent, pro, and against.

"Just tradition," one executive said. "That's pretty much the only argument against it."