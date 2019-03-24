Cardinals 2, Marlins 1

Miami;000;000;010;—;1;6;1

St. Louis;100;000;001;—;2;3;0

Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Whitley (9), Webb (10), Cruz (12), Beck (13), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck. L_Eveld. HRs_Goldschmidt.

White Sox 7, Indians 3

Cleveland;000;000;102;—;3;12;0

Chicago White Sox;003;001;30x;—;7;11;0

Bieber, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Eubank (8), and Perez, Lavastida; Thompson, Marshall (2), Nolin (3), Foster (6), Dopico (7), Nin (8), Heuer (9), and Collins, Gonzalez. W_Nolin. L_Bieber. Sv_Heuer. HRs_Engel.

Cubs 24, Padres 6

Chicago Cubs;610;572;030;—;24;27;0

San Diego;300;300;000;—;6;7;1

Montgomery, Chatwood (3), Brach (4), Lugo (4), Collins (5), Webster (6), Maples (7), Brooks (8), Baldonado (9), and Caratini, Amaya; Allen, Mitchell (1), Solis (3), Reyes (4), Maton (4), Quantrill (5), Radke (5), Colletti (7), Belen (9), and Hedges, Mejia, Seagle. W_Montgomery. L_Allen. HRs_Evans; Urias, Pirela.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments