ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw has pitched in the final game of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers six of the last seven years. None of those were followed by lifting the World Series trophy.
There are his three National League Cy Young Awards, even an MVP during one of his 21-win seasons, and the current streak of eight consecutive NL West titles for the Dodgers.
But the 32-year-old ace lefty has a losing record (11-12) in the postseason and Los Angeles hasn't won a World Series since 1988. That is the same year Kershaw was born in Dallas, where he still lives and not far from where he is about to get another chance to change that for the Dodgers and add a huge missing piece to his otherwise sparkling resume.
“I was throwing sim games May and June in Dallas, thinking about, man, are we even going to play a season?" Kershaw said Monday.
And now for the third time in four years, Kershaw is set to start Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers, who were on the verge of their season ending when he left his NL Championship Series start last week in Arlington, Texas, where the World Series is also being played.
California-born Tyler Glasnow, a 27-year-old right-hander who grew up watching the early part of Kershaw's career, starts Tuesday night for the Tampa Bay Rays in their first World Series game since 2008. Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and is 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in four postseason starts.
The World Series opener comes a week after Kershaw was scratched before his scheduled start in Game 2 of the NLCS against Atlanta because of back spasms. He instead started two days later in Game 4, which was tied 1-1 before he left after allowing three hits in a row to start the sixth in what became a six-run inning for the Braves on the way to a 10-2 win and a 3-1 series lead.
But the Dodgers then won three consecutive games when facing elimination — only the second time in their storied history they did that. Kershaw was in the bullpen stretching at times during Game 7 on Sunday night, but never entered the clinching 4-3 victory.
Before these unusual playoffs after the pandemic-shortened regular season, with the Dodgers already playing the Division Series and NLCS there, Kershaw hadn’t pitched professionally in Arlington. His rotation turns never matched up with trips to Texas, not at the old stadium across the street where he used to watch the Texas Rangers and one of his favorite players, Will Clark — the reason he wears No. 22 — or for the Dodgers' series at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field at the end of August.
Kershaw was 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 starts during the regular season, then had 13 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings to win the clinching Game 2 against Milwaukee in the first round. He went six innings to beat San Diego during the NLDS in his first Arlington start.
“He's so competitive," first-year teammate and 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts said. “He does everything right.”
But as good as Kershaw has been in going 175-76 with a 2.43 ERA in the regular season over his 13 seasons, the eight-time All-Star has had plenty of disappointing finishes in the postseason, when his ERA is nearly two runs higher at 4.31.
“Postseason, you have that experience to draw on, just trying to learn from that as best we can,” Kershaw said. “At the same time, every year is different. Every team is different. The Rays are a different team than the Astros and the Red Sox. I’m going to prepare like I always do and be as ready as I can be."
Umpires named: Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the World Series and will work home plate for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.
This will be the fourth World Series for the 53-year-old Miller, who made his big league debut in 1997 and also worked the Fall Classic in 2010, 2013 and 2017. He was behind the plate for Game 5 in 2017, the Dodgers’ 13-12, 10-inning loss to the Houston Astros. Miller also worked this year’s Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego.
Miller’s crew includes Jerry Meals, Mark Carlson, Laz Diaz, Chris Guccione, Marvin Hudson and Todd Tichenor, the commissioner's office said Monday.
Flood award initiated: The baseball players’ association is starting an annual Curt Flood Award.
Part of the annual Players Choice Awards, the Flood honor will be given to a player “who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.”
Flood died in 1997. He was a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who unsuccessfully sued to strike down baseball’s reserve clause, a case he lost at the Supreme Court in a 5-3 vote in 1972. His case helped unite the union behind executive director Marvin Miller, and the reserve clause was struck down by arbitrator Peter Seitz in the Andy Messersmith-Dave McNally grievance in December 1975.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!