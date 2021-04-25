MLB: O'Neill 2 HRs as Flaherty, Cards hand Reds 7th straight loss

Tyler O'Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty tossed seven sharp innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-2 Sunday, the Reds' seventh straight loss.

O'Neill, who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 13 games with a right groin strain, hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.

O'Neill had been 0 for 4 since being activated until breaking loose. The two-homer game was the second of his career — he connected for pair of two-run homers in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on June 15, 2019.

He said the short stint on the injury list helped him regain his confidence.

"I was able to take a little re-set and take a step back and identify what I was doing (wrong)," O'Neill said. "I've been doing a lot of work in the cage, doing my due diligence. I wanted to try and stay within the zone and put good swings on good pitches."

The Reds' skid is their worst since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.

Cincinnati manager David Bell was ejected in the sixth inning. He became upset after Jonathan India was hit on the helmet by a pitch from Flaherty. India stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed after the inning.