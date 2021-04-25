MLB: O'Neill 2 HRs as Flaherty, Cards hand Reds 7th straight loss

Tyler O'Neill homered twice and Jack Flaherty tossed seven sharp innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-2 Sunday, the Reds' seventh straight loss.
O'Neill, who came off the injured list on Friday after missing 13 games with a right groin strain, hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings.
O'Neill had been 0 for 4 since being activated until breaking loose. The two-homer game was the second of his career — he connected for pair of two-run homers in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on June 15, 2019.
He said the short stint on the injury list helped him regain his confidence.
"I was able to take a little re-set and take a step back and identify what I was doing (wrong)," O'Neill said. "I've been doing a lot of work in the cage, doing my due diligence. I wanted to try and stay within the zone and put good swings on good pitches."
The Reds' skid is their worst since an eight-game slide from March 31-April 7, 2019.
Cincinnati manager David Bell was ejected in the sixth inning. He became upset after Jonathan India was hit on the helmet by a pitch from Flaherty. India stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed after the inning.
Both dugouts were warned. Bell said after the contest that India was OK.
Jesse Winker homered for the Reds and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest active string in the majors.
Flaherty (4-0) retired the first 10 batters and allowed just three hits in a 95-pitch stint. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
"I did a lot better job of being able to work ahead," Flaherty said. "Those first-pitch strikes set the pace for the whole game."
Alex Reyes earned his fifth save. He got Tucker Barnhart to ground out with the bases loaded to end the game
O'Neill entered the game 0 for 13 lifetime against Cincinnati starting pitcher Luis Castillo (1-2).
"I was just trying to see a good pitch in the middle of the zone," O'Neill said.
Dylan Carlson added three hits and drove in a run. Paul Goldschmidt had two RBIs.
Brewers 6, Cubs 0: Brandon Woodruff outdueled Jake Arrieta with six dominant innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Sunday.
Woodruff (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two in his first win in 11 career appearances against Chicago. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has permitted one run and six hits in 19 innings covering three starts against the Cubs this year.
Luis Urías hit a two-run single during Milwaukee's five-run ninth, helping the Brewers close out a 5-1 road trip.
Chicago finished with four hits, wasting a solid performance by Arrieta on a cold, windy day at Wrigley Field. The game-time temperature was 44 degrees, and the crowd of 10,343 bundled up in jackets, hooded sweatshirts and blankets.
Arrieta kept the Cubs in the game with six innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander struck out eight and walked three.
Milwaukee got its first run on Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first. Arrieta retired 15 in a row after the Brewers' first four batters reached safely.
The Brewers put runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth, but Arrieta (3-2) escaped by striking out Shaw, Keston Hiura and Billy McKinney.
Woodruff retired his first nine batters. Ian Happ walked and David Bote singled in the fourth for Chicago's first baserunners, but Anthony Rizzo struck out and the Brewers turned an inning-ending double play when Kris Bryant struck out and Happ was caught stealing third.
Rizzo also struck out for the final out of the sixth, leaving a runner on third.
White Sox 8, Rangers 4: Michael Kopech struck out a career-high 10 in just five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 Sunday for their season-high fourth straight win.
Kopech (2-0), making his second spot start in a week while pitching out of the bullpen, continued to impress after missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the 2020 season for personal reasons.
Kopech, who resides about 100 miles from Dallas in Tyler, Texas, overpowered Rangers hitters with his 97 mph fastball.
The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run, on a homer by David Dahl, and four hits without allowing a walk in a career-high 87 pitches.
Kopech filled in for ace Lucas Giolito, who cut his finger while opening a bottle. Giolito had his start pushed back to Tuesday against the Tigers.
Abreu hit a two-run homer, the fifth of the year for the reigning AL MVP, in the first off Kohei Arihara (2-2). Arihara, who entered the game with a streak of 12 1-3 scoreless innings, labored through the first inning throwing 40 pitches.
Adam Eaton hit an RBI triple and scored on Abreu's sacrifice fly in the second.
One night after getting the game-winning hit, Nick Madrigal hit a two-run triple in the third and later scored on Eaton's safety squeeze bunt to make it 8-1.
Zack Collins added a career-high three hits as Chicago completed a three-game sweep.