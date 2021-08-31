MLB report mda

CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as the Chicago White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Grandal, who hit a solo homer to lead off the second, is batting .500 (7-for-14) with four homers and 11 RBIs in four games since returning from the 10-day injured list.
Abreu hit his 28th homer in the third. He finished with a .330 batting average, 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 28 games in August.
The Sox (77-56), who hold a 10-game lead in the AL Central, won for the fourth time in five games. The Pirates (48-84) lost for the fourth time in six games.
White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was pulled with one out in the fifth due to left hamstring tightness. Giolito squatted awkwardly to field Ben Gamel’s infield hit and required medical attention.
Giolito then threw a wild pitch to score Hoy Park, cutting Chicago's lead to 2-1. Three pitches later, Giolito was in noticeable discomfort after throwing a ball to Wilmer Difo and was pulled after throwing a warmup pitch. Giolito will be checked Wednesday.
Colin Moran hit a game-tying single off reliever Ryan Tepera.
That was the last hit by the Pirates until one out in the ninth when Kevin Newman singled.
Tepera, Michael Kopech (4-2), Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendricks blanked the Pirates the rest of the way.
The White Sox regained the lead for good in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk by Brian Goodwin off reliever Chasen Shreve, and Leury Garcia added a sacrifice fly.
Giolito, who threw a no-hitter against the Pirates on Aug. 25, 2020, didn’t allow a run through the first four innings.
Giolito’s injury will further test Chicago's rotation depth, especially after Lance Lynn was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 27, due to right knee inflammation.
Mets sweep Marlins: Michael Conforto delivered a two-out hit that sent Javier Báez bolting home to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning, then homered to lift the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 3-1 for their second victory of the day.
Báez earned cheers from a fanbase he insulted days earlier by sprinting home when left fielder Jorge Alfaro misplayed the ball to cap a five-run inning and give the Mets a 6-5 win in the first game.
Rays 8, Red Sox 5: Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and Tampa Bay won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test.
A’s 9, Tigers 3: Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth. Mark Canha homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row.
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2: Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Baltimore beat Toronto.