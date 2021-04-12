MLB report

MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Luis Urías drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.
Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.
After being shut out on one hit by Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (0-2) through five innings, the Brewers loaded the bases to start the sixth. After the Cubs cut down a runner at the plate, Alzolay, who had retired 11 straight coming into the inning, gave way to reliever Andrew Chafin.
Urías, who entered 2 for 27 on the season, batted for Daniel Vogelbach and slapped a shot just inside the left-field line to clear the bases. It was Urías' first career pinch hit in six at-bats.
Urías later scored on a wild pitch to grow the lead to 4-1. Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in another run with a triple and Keston Hiura added an RBI single as the Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.
Peralta gave up just one run, a fourth-inning homer by Kris Bryant. The right-hander walked two and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time in his career, the last coming in April 2019.
Nationals 5, Cardinals 2: Kyle Schwarber doubled in a run in his delayed Nationals debut, Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit homer and Washington beat St. Louis.
Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington's first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team's season-opening series and left the club short-handed. The Nats ended a five-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost three straight.
Stevenson hit his first homer of the season into St. Louis' bullpen in right field to lead off the seventh, putting Washington ahead 4-2. The solo shot was just his fourth homer in 221 career at-bats.
Kyle Finnegan (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up a run on one hit. He also struck out two.
Padres 6, Pirates 2: Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and San Diego continued its strong start.
Rays 1, Rangers 0: Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered in the seventh to help Tampa Bay beat the sputtering Rangers.
Yankees 3, Blue Jays 1: Kyle Higashioka homered twice to support Gerrit Cole, and New York beat Toronto in the Blue Jays temporary home at their spring training ballpark.