ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched an eight-hitter and Tyler O'Neill hit a pair of two-run homers, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
It was the first complete game this season and second overall for Mikolas (6-9), who lasted just four innings in his last start before the All-Star game. He struck out three and walked none while throwing 100 pitches.
It was first complete game by a Cardinals pitcher this season. Mikolas had the only one last year on May 21 against Kansas City.
Mikolas pitched out of three jams. In the fifth with two outs, he gave up singles by Corey Dickerson and Kevin Newman. A balk put runners on second and third. Mikolas got Jacob Stallings to ground out, ending the inning. In the sixth, he allowed one-out singles to Adam Frazier and Brian Reynolds, his third hit. Starling Marte grounded into an inning-ending double play. He also hit into a double play in the first inning. In the seventh, Colin Moran doubled with one out and was stranded at third.
St. Louis has won three games in a row.
O'Neill had his first career multi-homer game, and drove in four runs for the second time in the last three games. He also singled to fhinish with three hits.
The Pirates have lost four consecutive games.
Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (6-8) gave up five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three along with hitting a batter.
Reds 6, Cubs 3: Eugenio Suárez and Yasiel Puig each hit his 22nd home run of the season, and Cincinnati rallied past Chicago.
Jesse Winker raced home with an unearned go-ahead run to cap a two-run seventh inning that made a winner of All-Star Luis Castillo.
Curt Casali sent the first pitch from reliever Steve Cishek (2-5) in the seventh into the left-field bleachers to tie it at 3. Winker pinch-hit for Castillo and singled, then the Reds jumped on errors by two usually sure-handed Cubs infielders to take the lead.
Winker advanced to second when shortstop Javier Báez couldn't handle Nick Senzel's grounder. Winker came home when Suárez's hard bouncer slipped over David Bote's glove at third.
Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer and reliever Michael Lorenzen singled home insurance runs in the eighth as Cincinnati improved to 7-3 against the NL Central leaders.
Royals 5, White Sox 2: Jakob Junis struck out a career-high 10 and Nicky Lopez drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as Kansas City beat Chicago.
The Royals beat Lucas Giolito for the first time and thwarted his bid for a 12th victory. The right-hander entered the game 6-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 10 previous career starts against Kansas City. After an eight-game winning streak, Giolito is 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in his last five starts.
Junis (5-8) worked seven innings and gave up one run, James McCann's 10th homer of the season.
Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 13 games (.358, 19 for 53) with a bunt single in the seventh. He leads the majors with 122 hits.
Giolito (11-4) was hit on his glove hand by a wicked line drive off the bat of Lopez. The ball ricocheted into right field and Lopez got a double.
Giants 19, Rockies 2: Brandon Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs, and the Giants scored a season high in runs in a 19-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Monday in the first game of a split doubleheader.
Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for San Francisco, which earned a rare victory at Coors Field in the makeup for a May 8 rainout. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.