MLB report

CHICAGO — Javier Báez hit a grand slam and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of a season-high four errors by the New York Mets in a 16-4 romp on a chilly Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Báez, who struck out four times Tuesday, scored three runs in this one and hit his sixth career slam off reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the sixth inning. The flashy shortstop became the first player to go 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in one game and then hit a grand slam in the next since Gorman Thomas did it for Milwaukee in the first two games of the 1978 season, according to STATS.
David Bote drove in four runs as the Cubs won their second straight after losing six of eight. Matt Duffy added three RBIs and Willson Contreras had two hits and scored twice.
Chicago scored its most runs since putting up 16 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 15, 2019.
Francisco Lindor hit his first homer for New York when he connected against Zach Davies in the first. J.D. Davis made it 2-0 with an RBI double in the third, but things turned around in a big way in the fourth.
The Mets committed three errors to match their highest total in an inning since April 16, 2019, at Philadelphia. The Cubs sent 10 batters to the plate and chased David Peterson (1-2) on the way to their most lopsided win of the season.
Anthony Rizzo drove in the first run with a single, and things unraveled for the Mets from there. The Cubs loaded the bases when Davis booted Báez’s grounder to third for his third error in two games and tied it when Duffy walked. Bote gave Chicago a 4-2 lead with a two-run single to shallow right, and the runners advanced when right fielder Michael Conforto’s throw home bounced past the catcher.
Nationals 1, Cardinals 0: Max Scherzer retired 12 his last 13 batters and struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career K's leaderboard, helping Washington edge St. Louis.
He struck out Dylan Carlson swinging through a 93 mph fastball with his 109th and final pitch. The righty’s strikeout of Justin Williams to end the fourth gave Scherzer 2,814 for his career, moving him one ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Mussina. Next up: Mickey Lolich, whose 2,832 strikeouts rank 20th in MLB history.
“He's one of the best. He knows what he needs to do,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He had a rough go in the first inning and you could see him settling down a little bit.”
Alex Avila drove in the game’s lone run in the second off Carlos Martínez (0-4) with one of his two doubles — his first hits as a member of the Nationals.
Brewers 4, Padres 2: Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for Milwaukee, which completed a three-game sweep.
Rangers 7, Angeles 4: Adolis García hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Texas rallied from a late two-run deficit.
Phillies 6, Giants 5: Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper hit a tying solo homer in the seventh and Philadelphia beat San Francisco.
Marlins 3, Orioles 0: Miami’s Trevor Rogers (2-1) pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight, and lowered his ERA to 1.64 as he gained his third career win in his 11th start.
Pirates 3, Tigers 2: Tyler Anderson pitched five solid innings, and Pittsburgh took the first game of a doubleheader. Pittsburgh scored all its runs in the fourth inning after Michael Fulmer (1-1) retired the Pirates in order through the first three.
Rockies 6, Astros 3: Austin Gomber got his first victory for Colorado, allowing two hits over six innings to beat Houston on a wintry afternoon and send the Astros to their ninth loss in 10 games.
Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4: Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save, helping Arizona win in the finish of a suspended game.