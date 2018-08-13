ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run over the left-field fence to give the St. Louis Cardinals a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the snake-bitten Washington Nationals on Monday night.
It marked the second straight night the Nationals were victimized by a walk-off home run. On Sunday, the Cubs’ David Bote hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 win.
Washington led 4-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning on Monday, but the Cardinals grabbed a 6-4 lead with four runs, three of them coming on Matt Carpenter’s 33rd home run of the season.
The Nationals battled back to tie it against Cardinals closer Bud Norris in the top of the ninth, however. Daniel Murphy singled in one run and Matt Wieters followed with a game-tying single.
Daniel Hudson relieved Norris to get the last two outs of the inning, leaving the game tied. He became the winning pitcher when DeJong delivered on the fifth pitch he saw from Washington reliever Koda Glover.
Braves 9-6, Marlins 1-1: Ronald Acuna Jr. pulled off one of the rarest feats in baseball history, hitting leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader to lead the first-place Atlanta Braves to a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Monday.
The 20-year-old rookie hit an opposite-field drive into the Braves' bullpen in Game 1 , powering Atlanta to a 9-1 victory. Haitian-American Touki Toussaint pitched six strong innings to claim the win in his major league debut.
It was more of the same from Acuna in the nightcap. He sent a towering shot into the seats in left-center , sparking the Braves to a 6-1 win behind another strong outing on the mound from Mike Foltynewicz.
Acuna appeared to be only the fourth player in baseball history to hit a pair of leadoff homers in a doubleheader. Two others, Rickey Henderson and Harry Hooper, are in the Hall of Fame.
Tigers 9, White Sox 5: Nicholas Castellanos had a career-high five hits, including a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and drove in five runs for Detroit.
Castellanos singled in the first, doubled and scored in the fourth, hit an RBI double in the fifth and hit a two-run home run off Jeanmar Gomez (0-1) in the seventh. It was the sixth five-RBI game of his career, including one against the White Sox on June 16.
Castellanos came up again in the eighth with the bases loaded and two outs, needing a triple for the cycle, but settled for a two-run single that put the Tigers ahead 9-5.
Louis Coleman (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Tigers are 9-1 against the White Sox this season.
Mets 8, Yankees 5: Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and the Mets backed him in a big way, hitting five home runs while battering Luis Severino. Amed Rosario led off this Subway Series matchup with a drive into the right-field seats and Jose Bautista, Todd Frazier, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto later connected.
Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 3: Bartolo Colon won his first start since setting the record for victories by a Latin American pitcher, going five innings to help Texas beat Arizona.
Royals 4, Blue Jays 1: Ryan O'Hearn homered and drove in a career-high three runs, Brad Keller threw seven strong innings and Kansas City Royals beat Toronto to spoil Sean Reid-Foley's major league debut.
Indians 10, Reds 3: Jose Ramirez connected for his 35th homer and Yandy Diaz hit a tiebreaking RBI double in Cleveland's seven-run sixth inning.
