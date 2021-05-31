MLB report

CHICAGO — Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday.

Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. Bryant went 2 for 4 while extending his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of his career high.

San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.

Báez committed a throwing error in the second that set up Wil Myers' RBI single. But he atoned for the miscue in the third, crushing a massive drive that traveled an estimated 455 feet.

Báez took a good long look as his 12th homer soared over the wall in center, sending a charge through the crowd of 24,824 at Wrigley Field.

The dynamic Báez added a solo shot in the seventh, and then popped out of the dugout for a curtain call amid chants of “Ja-vy! Ja-vy!”