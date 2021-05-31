MLB report

CHICAGO — Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 on Monday.
Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games. Bryant went 2 for 4 while extending his hitting streak to 13 games, one shy of his career high.
San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.
Báez committed a throwing error in the second that set up Wil Myers' RBI single. But he atoned for the miscue in the third, crushing a massive drive that traveled an estimated 455 feet.
Báez took a good long look as his 12th homer soared over the wall in center, sending a charge through the crowd of 24,824 at Wrigley Field.
The dynamic Báez added a solo shot in the seventh, and then popped out of the dugout for a curtain call amid chants of “Ja-vy! Ja-vy!”
Bryant's two-run shot in the fifth lifted the Cubs to a 5-1 lead and obliterated a fan's beer when he tried to catch the ball with his cup before it landed in the basket in right. Wisdom connected for solo drives in the fourth and sixth in his first career multi-homer game.
Sox, Indians split: José Ramírez's two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, giving the Indians their second straight split of a seven-inning doubleheader in two days.
Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert (0-1) to break a 1-1 tie as the Indians, who rallied to win Game 2 on Sunday against Toronto, got back the game they dropped earlier to the AL Central-leading White Sox.
In the opener, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club-record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970.
Eaton returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring. After Abreu battled James Karinchak (2-2) and hit a liner to left to score Billy Hamilton, Eaton connected for his fifth homer.
Twins 3, Orioles 2: Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and Minnesota handed Baltimore its 14th straight loss.
Rays 3, Yankees 1: Kevin Kiermaier sparked the offense behind Rich Hill, who threw five scoreless innings to finish May with the lowest monthly ERA in 75 years of a pitcher in his 40s, and Tampa Bay won the 16th time in the past 17 games.