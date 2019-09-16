ST. LOUIS — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and threw out a runner at home plate from left field, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Monday night.
St. Louis maintained a two-game NL Central lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs, who closed within a half-game of the Nationals for the top NL wild card.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez missed the game following a heart procedure in Washington, and bench coach Chip Hale was in charge of the dugout.
Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the first off Stephen Strasburg, who walked Dexter Fowler leading off.
Washington tied the score 2-2 on Víctor Robles' RBI single in the fourth and Anthony Rendon's 34th homer leading off the sixth. Ozuna charged on Robles' hit and made a one-hop throw to catcher Yadier Molina, who tagged out Asdrúbal Cabrera trying to score from second.
Fowler walked against Sean Doolittle (6-5) with one out in the seventh, Hunter Strickland walked Paul Goldschmidt with two outs and Ozuna doubled just inside the left-field line, just the second hit in 11 at-bats for the Cardinals with runners in scoring position.
Dakota Hudson (16-7) won for the sixth time in seven starts, giving up two runs and five hits in seven innings. John Brebbia, Andrew Miller and Martínez followed with perfect relief.
Cubs 8, Reds 2: Kyle Schwarber slugged a three-run home run in the first inning and the Cubs remained two games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central despite a rough outing by Cole Hamels.
Hamels lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed the Reds to slice the Cubs lead to 3-2 with single runs in the third and fourth.
However, the Cubs, who scored 47 runs in a three-game weekend series with Pittsburgh, kept adding to their lead.
Jason Heyward doubled in a run in the sixth inning and Ben Zobrist brought him in with a single. The Cubs added three more runs in the eighth with the help of a two-run double by Nicholas Castellanos.
Twins 5, White Sox 3: José Berríos pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and Minnesota rallied to win.
Seeking their first AL Central title since 2010, the Twins opened a five-game lead over second-place Cleveland. At 92-58 with 12 games left, Minnesota is assured of its best record since finishing 94-68 in 2010.
Given an extra day of rest between starts, Berríos (13-8) allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. He was rewarded with a standing ovation when he was removed.
Tyler Duffey finished the eighth, Sergio Romo allowed Eloy Jiménez's homer leading off the ninth before getting an out, and Taylor Rogers needed just eight pitches to finish a six-hitter for his 27th save in 33 chances.
Brewers 5, Padres 1: Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning as Milwaukee won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Milwaukee remained one game behind the Cubs for the NL's second wild card and three games back of St. Louis, the NL Central leader.
San Diego got just two hits and dropped to 68-82, tying the franchise record with its ninth consecutive losing season. The Padres also finished under .500 from 1969-77, the first nine years of the expansion franchise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.