KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Montgomery allowed five hits over six-plus innings, David Bote drove in a career-high three runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Tuesday night.
Montgomery (4-4), who the Royals drafted in the first round in 2008, picked up his first win since June 29. Montgomery is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in four appearances against the Royals.
Bote's first career triple with two out in the first scored Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward. His fifth inning single scored Javier Baez.
Victor Caratini, who led off the inning with a single, scored on Zobrist's sacrifice fly. Zobrist left in the bottom of the inning with left hip tightness.
Ian Happ's sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Bote with the final run.
Royals rookie Brad Keller (4-5) was removed after six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks.
The Royals had only one runner past second base, when Adalberto Mondesi swiped third in the seventh.
The Royals have lost six straight and are 14-43 since May 30. They are tied with Baltimore for the worst record, 34-79, in the majors.
Cardinals 3, Marlins 2: Streaking Matt Carpenter hit his 30th home run, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that lifted St. Louis over Miami.
Carpenter connected for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to 26 games, the longest active string in the majors.
Carpenter, who has won two of the last three NL Player of the Week awards, sent a shot off Elieser Hernandez (2-6) into the Cardinals bullpen in right field. Several St. Louis relievers celebrated with their arms in the air.
Paul DeJong hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 12. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of hits and is 5 for 8 in his first two games at Marlins Park since being traded by Miami to St. Louis in the offseason.
Miles Mikolas (12-3) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits.
Dakota Hudson pitched the eighth for St. Louis and was aided by an impressive defensive play when center fielder Harrison Bader charged in and made a diving catch to take a hit away from Martin Prado. Bud Norris worked around a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.
Astros 2, Giants 1: The Houston Astros aren't putting up big numbers with their injury-depleted lineup. But the World Series champions are making up for that with a couple of timely home runs. Tyler White hit a two-run drive in the eighth inning and the Astros pulled off a late rally for the second straight game to beat San Francisco.
Red Sox 10, Blue Jays 7: Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer during a five-run 10th inning, helping Boston overcome Craig Kimbrel's blown save to beat Toronto its fifth straight win.
Nationals 8-1, Braves 3-3: Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple, and Atlanta beat Washington Tuesday night to earn a doubleheader split. In the opener, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers to spark a four-run fourth inning that carried Washington to victory.
Rays 4, Orioles 3: Willy Adames hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, giving Tampa Bay the win. Adames' fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6).
