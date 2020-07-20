MLB report

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays.
“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season," Williams said in a statement Monday.
"This will be a monumental challenge for our staff, but leaning in to help others is what Pittsburghers do best. If we are able to safely accommodate, not only will it bring additional international attention to our city, it will also bring with it jobs and revenue for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses that will support the Blue Jays organization as well as additional visiting teams.”
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he was pleased to read what the Pirates said.
“That’s encouraging that they feel that way about us coming,” he said. “Going to Pittsburgh, that's a beautiful ballpark. I already brought 10 Roberto Clemente T-shirts that I brought with me for some reason.”
Junis on IL: The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.
The 27-year-old Junis, from Rock Falls, Ill., tested positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.
Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.
Fauci throwing first pitch: The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.
The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci — a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions — accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday.
The Nationals will host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.
More camera angles: Major League Baseball has doubled the isolated camera angles available for video review from 12 to 24 and arranged for high-frame rate cameras to stream directly to the new replay operations center and ballpark video rooms.
As part of the changes announced Monday, the time each manager has to decide whether to challenge an umpire’s call has been cut from 30 seconds to 20.
The shift to a new replay operations center twice the size of the old one is part of the move of Major League Baseball and MLB Advanced Media to a combined office space in Manhattan, across the street from Radio City Music Hall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!